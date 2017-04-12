Tiger Shroff breaks his silence on Ram Gopal Varma’s tweets: If I say what I really want to, it would be inappropriate

Tiger Shroff says Ram Gopal Varma surely knows what he is doing. Tiger Shroff says Ram Gopal Varma surely knows what he is doing.

Ram Gopal Varma has been regularly lashing out at celebrities on Twitter, be it about their personal lives or professional. But his major target off late has been Tiger Shroff. During a Twitter banter, Ramu challenged Vidyut Jammwal and Tiger Shroff to get on a fight to prove who is better at martial arts. But, things blew out of proportion when last night, Vidyut spoke to the director and posted that conversation on his Twitter handle for the world to hear the way RGV was passing lewd comments about Tiger Shroff under the influence of alcohol.

The director tagged the Baaghi actor as a ‘transgender’ and a ‘woman,’ which has left Tiger’s fans shocked and furious. However, the actor himself has not lost his cool despite such derogatory comments over the entire issue. At the Sony YAY! channel launch, Tiger, who is the brand ambassador, was asked about his reaction on RGV’s tweets and the way the filmmaker has been targeting him on social media. Tiger said, “Ya ya, I have said this before. Umm everybody has a freedom of speech of course, RGV is a senior, he has been in the industry for years, whereas I have recently entered the industry, so ‘mann ki baat bolu toh it won’t be appropriate!”

Listen to RGV’s conversation posted by Vidyut Jammwal:

He further said that he is looking at the bright side too. “I would also want to say that I am glad that I have made some kind of an identity, a mark in the industry that people are at least talking about me. I have made some kind of an impact! If this makes him (RGV) happy, it is okay, he is a senior man. It would be out of line if I react and I don’t want to bring any shame to my mother and father, because I know they wouldn’t want me to react! I don’t want to bring more light to this situation,” Tiger added.

Also read | Ram Gopal Varma calls Tiger Shroff ‘transgender’, Vidyut Jammwal makes his conversation public

Earlier, the director said that Tiger is the ‘new age Urmila Matondkar’ and was a ‘perfect bikini babe.’ However, his comments were not entertained by anyone among the Shroff family. Tiger’s sister and mother were proud of the fact that the actor remained poised about the entire issue and proved out to be the real man. However, now that Tiger has given his statement, we really want to know what’ll be Ramu’s next move.

