Tiger Shroff on Ek Do Teen: It’s a modern remix for the new generation

The remake version of Madhuri Dixit’s chartbuster song “Ek Do Teen” for the upcoming Baaghi 2 has received flak from the audience and lead actor Tiger Shroff says the team was prepared for mixed reactions as they were tampering with a classic.

Baaghi 2 recently launched the revamped version of “Ek Do Teen”, a cult song from 1988 superhit film Tezaab which originally featured Madhuri dancing to the choreography of Saroj Khan.

The new track sees Jacqueline Fernandez step into her shoes. Shortly after its release, the song started getting mixed reviews and reportedly, even Saroj and Tezaab director N Chandra took offence to the way the number has been picturised.

When asked about it, Tiger said it was expected. “I thought that was expected, it was obvious. When you do a remake you are bound to get mixed reactions,” he said in a group interview here.

The 28-year-old actor says the idea behind recreating “Ek Do Teen” was to pay tribute to a legend like Madhuri. “Nobody can match up to her (Madhuri), you can put that out there and make it clear,” he said.

Showering praise on Jacqueline, the Heropanti actor said she did a wonderful job with the new version.

“Jacqueline worked very hard and did a good job on her part. Ganesh Acharya did a great job by choreographing it. He was a dancer in the song when Madhuri ma’am was doing it.

“In no way were we trying to blow our trumpet and horns, that wasn’t the idea. The idea was to relive the tune of ‘Ek Do Teen’. That’s all.”

His Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani says she was not disheartened by how the song had been received and said one must look at the positive side – that it is garnering such massive views online.

“It’s doing so well…has received so many million views. Look at the positive. Views matter, trust me. It got so many views in one day, it’s not bad,” she said.

The 25-year-old actor said it is unfair for people to draw comparisons between the two songs.

“She (Madhuri) is an icon, the song is iconic and this is just a tribute. It’s nothing close to her (what she did), it’s a modern remix for the new generation, those who were not born in that era to just enjoy the new song.”

Baaghi 2 is set to release on March 30.

