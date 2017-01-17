Tiger Shroff avoids speaking on rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani’s topless photo, watch video

Disha Patani recently made headlines when she went topless for Dabboo Ratnani’s photoshoot. Disha Patani recently made headlines when she went topless for Dabboo Ratnani’s photoshoot.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have made several public appearances hand-in-hand. The duo is often spotted hanging out together as well. Be it award shows or a casual dinner dates, they seem inseparable and make a lovely couple. However, both Disha and Tiger have not opened up about their rumoured relationship as yet. The two fiercely ambitious actors know how to keep their personal and professional life separate. Disha Patani recently made headlines when she went topless for Dabboo Ratnani’s photoshoot. Disha has set temperatures soaring in the chill of January as she sizzled in the ace photographer’s click. Disha posted her stunning picture on her social media account giving a glimpse of Dabboo Ratnani’s 2017 calendar, which is due to release on Wednesday.

Talking to DNA, Disha talked about her contribution to the calendar. “My only input was in terms of the make-up, I wanted smokey eyes and blow-dried hair. I don’t think make-up is good for skin. We should let it breathe,” she said. This is the first time Disha has broken out from her girl-next-door image. Though the bold and beautiful actor has only flaunted her back on the calendar and has refused of going topless. “It was Dabboo’s concept and I just followed references he showed me. This is my first time in the calendar, we wanted it to stand out,” Disha added.

Disha’s alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff will also make it to the calendar this year. During a media interaction, Tiger was asked about Disha’s topless picture, but he chose to ignore the question. When asked if he has seen Disha Patani’s topless photoshoot, he said, “I don’t know. I haven’t seen. I’m going to check out the shots. I have just seen my shot.”