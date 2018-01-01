Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani give holiday goals from the beaches of Sri Lanka on New Year

Disha Patani will be next seen opposite alleged beau Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2. Disha Patani will be next seen opposite alleged beau Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have entered the new year together while spending time on the white beaches of Sri Lanka. Recently, Disha’s bikini clad picture from her Lankan holiday had set the Internet on fire where she was seen shying away from the camera. To add to the spice and hotness of their vacation, Tiger Shroff has shared a shirtless click where he is seen oozing hotness. This rumoured couple surely knows how to make headlines.

Tiger’s chiseled body and sculpted muscles certainly make him one of the hottest actors in the B-town. Disha also shared a video where she is seen all happy and bubbly, wishing everyone on the new year. Tiger and Disha are both well-versed to set the temperatures soaring be it with their looks or grooves.

Disha and Tiger have always been private about their cloak and dagger relationship. But the alleged lovers can hardly resist showing off their liking towards each other in public and have been often spotted walking hand-in-hand time and again.

Disha debuted with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. She will be next seen in a badass avatar opposite alleged beau Tiger in Baaghi 2. Both the actors have been working out in their beast mode to prepare for the reckless action sequences in the film. Tiger and Disha’s sizzling chemistry would certainly be worth the wait. The film which also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prateik Babbar and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles will hit the screens in April 2018.

