Tiger Shroff: Action has a universal language

Baaghi 2 actor Tiger Shroff said he is happy to be doing films in the action space. Baaghi 2 actor Tiger Shroff said he is happy to be doing films in the action space.

Tiger Shroff, geared up for Baaghi 2, believes that action has a universal language and it has mass appeal.The action genre was one of the prominent genres in Hindi films in the 1980s and 1990s. There is a huge audience for action entertainers in the country, but only a few actors are attempting it.Tiger is one of them.

Asked what could be the reason that his generation of actors are holding back to do action films, Tiger said: “I don’t know what is holding them back. I truly believe that action is universal language and it has mass appeal. As far as I remember, all mass heroes in our industry have been action heroes. Look what Salman Khan primarily does and in my father’s (Jackie Shroff) time, Sanjay Dutt, Suny Deol and my dad, all these guys were mass heroes.

“So, I think action definitely appeals in our country and the whole rom-com generation or romantic and chocolate boy hero (concept) is a very urban, city, multiplex sort of flavour. But when you talk about masses and the B and C centres, films like ‘Sultan’, ‘Dangal’ and ‘Baaghi’ will definitely do the run.”

Tiger said he is happy to be doing films in the action space.”As far as other actors not doing action films are concerned, I know Varun (Dhawan) has done ‘Badlapur’, Sid (Sidharth Malhotra) has done some action in ‘Ek Villain”. There are hints of it, but it’s not in the pure action genre and I don’t know why people are not tapping into that.

“I am happy in this space and I am happy that nobody (his contemporaries) is attempting it. This gives me a little more chance.”

Is he feeling the pressure with “Baaghi 2” as “Baaghi” was hit, he said: “Yes, of course… and the USP of ‘Baaghi’ was action. So I think we need to push that further because that’s what the audience wants to see on-screen.

“Luckily, we have got a great story and cast to back the action. I think there is expectation from the audience and I also think that we will match up to that expectation and go further.”

Isn’t he worried about being typecast as an action hero?”I love that feeling because getting an identity of an action hero or dancing hero gives me feeling that I have got some acceptance from audience. So for me, that’s a victory.” The “Heropanti” actor has undergone intensive physical training for Baaghi 2. Asked if he is comfortable about trying different things when it comes to physical appearance in future, he said: “I never changed myself this much as I have for ‘Baaghi 2’.

“Pushing myself physically, cutting my hair short and putting on a little muscle was very challenging for my character and for me personally. I am very much open to try different things for my looks in the film because my hair cut was very much accepted by the public.

“I was very scared before but now it gives me confidence to take the risk and try different looks.” After Baaghi 2 releases on March 30, Tiger will start shooting for Student Of The Year 2, followed by a movie with Hrithik Roshan, then Baaghi 3 and then Rambo.

