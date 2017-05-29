Thugs of Hindostan star Amitabh Bachcham is unhappy with Hindi cricket commentary

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid blogger. Amitabh Bachchan is an avid blogger.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has a strong command over English as well as Hindi, is unhappy with Hindi commentators’ translation of cricket terms like ‘short ball’, ‘dot ball’ and ‘long leg’.

Amitabh, an ardent cricket fan, posted on his blog: “The cricket commentary seems rather amusing in Hindi… and I put in some reactions… so for those who are unacquainted with the game and its terms.

“They are calling the ‘short ball’… ‘choti gend’ and the ‘long ball’ the ‘lambi gend’ and I heard one that was quite funny… for the ‘dot ball’, they were saying its a ‘bindi ball’.

“I mean… a ‘choti gend’ is in size a small ball, not a true description of the ‘short ball’ the ‘short pitched ball’. Similarly with all the other terms… The ‘lambi gend’ comes from the ‘long ball’ the full length ball… and then the ‘dot ball’ as ‘bindi ball’… No, this is not a joke it is actually happening.”

The “Piku” star said that the “literal translations shall never be correct in sporting terminology.

“Let the original names of the terms be the same… Do not tamper… for if you do then what happens when one day we come to say… ‘long leg’ will it become ‘lambi taang’ and several other terms… ‘short leg’ will be ‘chhoti taang’,” he quipped.

“These terms do not in any manner describe the true position of the terms in the game,” he added.

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in 102 Not Out with Rishi Kapoor and in Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan. This is the first time Aamir and Amitabh will share screen space.

