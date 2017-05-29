Thugs Of Hindostan poster: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif’s upcoming film to begin shooting from June 5

Thugs Of Hindostan poster: The first look of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, upcoming film has already started giving us the feels. Thugs Of Hindostan poster: The first look of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, upcoming film has already started giving us the feels.

The first poster of Aamir Khan’s upcoming film, Thugs Of Hindostan released today and the groundbreaking image has already started to give us the chills. Thugs of Hindostan will witness the coming together of Bollywood’s two popular superstars, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. Although Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have spent decades in the industry, they have never worked together before. The cast also includes Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh. The film will be produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and will be directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife, the shooting for the film will begin on June 5 in Malta, that is located off the coast of Southern Europe and in close proximity to Tunisia and Libya. It will be based on a ship.

And here’s the logo of #ThugsOfHindostan… Stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh… Diwali 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/t6FDRH9dMe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2017

“This ambitious film that brings together Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time, will begin to shoot aboard two specially constructed, massive ships, that are currently docked by the Maltese seaside. Thugs of Hindostan will begin filming on these ships that have been built for over two months,” said a statement from Yash Raj Films.

“The set of the film is in a high-security water zone, with restricted access. Both these ships have been built in the early eighteenth-century style when vessels would carry cannons and other weapons. An international crew has been hard at work creating these elaborate ships in Malta. Most of the portions filmed on board these ships involve high octane action,” director of the film Vijay Krishna Acharya said.

Take a look at Aamir Khan’s new look for his upcoming film.

Lately, the Dangal actor has been spotted wearing a nose stud. That might be for his upcoming role in the film. Thugs Of Hindostan will be one of the Diwali releases of 2018.

