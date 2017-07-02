Katrina Kaif is her own inspiration to attain a hot-bod for Thugs of Hindostan. Can she succeed? See photo

Katrina Kai’f hot-bod avatar in Dhoom 3 is still considered her most sexy look in a film. Katrina Kai’f hot-bod avatar in Dhoom 3 is still considered her most sexy look in a film.

Katrina Kaif’s solution to overcome breakup was to hit the gym and do abs, but it’s also the secret behind her hot body. And before you wonder about the look she’ll be sporting or how hotter she is going to turn for her next, Thugs of Hindostan, let us tell you that Kat wants to go back to her Dhoom 3 figure, in which she had set the screens on fire with her sizzling appearance, or at least, that’s what we think after looking at her recent Instagram post.

In fact, the gym where she was working out had a poster of her Dhoom 2 avatar on the wall behind, but Katrina claims she is not narcissistic. She wrote, “Working out with your picture on the wall… not at all narcissistic.”

At present, Katrina is busy promoting her upcoming film, Jagga Jasoos, with her former boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. After this Anurag Basu directorial, the actor would appear in Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, whose last was Sultan starring Salman Khan. Tiger Zinda Hai will mark Katrina’s film with Salman after a gap of five years.

While Tiger Zinda Hai and Jagga Jasoos are scheduled for a release this year, her much awaited project Thugs of Hindostan would come next year.

Directed by Vijan Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. This would be the second time that Katrina will be sharing screen space with Aamir and Amitabh. While Aamir and Katrina had earlier starred together in Vijan Krishna’s Dhoom 3, Amitabh and Katrina had appeared in Katrina’s debut film, Boom.

