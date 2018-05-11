Thugs Of Hindostan will be the fifth Indian film to release in IMAX

Thugs Of Hindostan will release on November 7, 2018. Thugs Of Hindostan will release on November 7, 2018.

Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif starrer Thugs Of Hindostan will be digitally remastered in the IMAX format. It is the fifth such Indian movie. Before this, Dhoom: 3, Bang Bang!, Baahubali 2 and Padmaavat have got the IMAX treatment. The Yash Raj Films (YRF) project is slated to be the big Diwali release this year.

“Following the success of Dhoom 3, Thugs of Hindostan continues our great partnership with Yash Raj Films and rejoins us with one of the biggest actors in the world, Aamir Khan, to bring audiences this epic movie event in the most vivid, immersive experience,” said Greg Foster, CEO of IMAX Entertainment and Senior Executive Vice President, IMAX Corp.

“We are committed to not only bringing the best Indian blockbusters to our quickly expanding network in India, which has nearly doubled in the last year, but also expanding its reach so that the audiences across the globe can enjoy this exciting, action-adventure film in the most cinematic way,” Foster added.

Recently released Disney and Marvel’s superhero crossover movie Avengers: Infinity War became the first ever film to be shot entirely in IMAX. Christopher Nolan is also a huge fan of the tehchnology and employs the use of IMAX cameras in his films like Dunkirk, Interstellar and The Dark Knight Rises.

YRF Vice President Akshaye Widhwani said Thugs Of Hindostan will see the widest ever IMAX screen release for an Indian movie. Thugs Of Hindostan is the most anticipated release of 2018 as it brings together Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan on the silver screen for the first time.

Earlier in the year, Amitabh Bachchan had shot for a song from the film, which was choreographed by ace choreographer Prabhu Deva. A source close to indianexpress.com had shared, “It was a sight to see the veteran actor match moves with Mr Perfectionist under Prabhu sir’s dance direction.”

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the mega action entertainer also features Fatima Sana Sheikh.



