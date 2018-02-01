  • Associate Sponsor
Post wrap on Thugs of Hindostan, Amitabh Bachchan to start shooting for Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund

Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog that the schedule for Thugs Of Hindostan will last till mid-February after which he would start shooting for Nagraj Manjule's film. Thugs of Hindostan is scheduled to release on November 7, 2018.

amitabh bachchan thugs of hindostan Thugs of Hindostan will bring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan on-screen for the first time.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will start shooting for his upcoming project Jhund, from mid-February. Amitabh on Wednesday wrote on his blog that the schedule for Thugs Of Hindostan will last till mid-February after which he would start shooting for Nagraj Manjule’s film. “Most of the day is spent in getting the spine and shoulder to be somewhat functional so that when work starts tomorrow and it starts at night till morning on ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’. There is some mobility for me to be able to perform,” Big B wrote.

“So, this schedule lasts till mid-February and then on to the next film called ‘Jhund’ … in Hindi, which for those language challenged, means a bunch of people,” he added. The cine icon, 75, said that the film is about a bunch of slum children.

“The people here are a bunch of slum kids who meet the guy who takes them from a life of misdeeds to one of responsible nature and character. A biography in a sense. It is the life of a living human who actually did this and it’s in Pune from. Yeah, as I said, mid-February,” he added.

Meanwhile, Big B is busy with his next Thugs of Hindostan. Recently, he had shot for a song from the film, which was choreographed by ace choreographer Prabhu Deva. A source close to indianexpress.com had shared, “It was a sight to see the veteran actor match moves with Mr Perfectionist under Prabhu sir’s dance direction.”

Thugs of Hindostan is the most anticipated release of 2018 as it brings together Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan on the silver screen for the first time. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The film is scheduled to release on November 7, 2018.

