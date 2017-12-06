Thugs Of Hindostan: After Mumbai and Malta, Amitabh, Aamir and Fatima shoot in Thailand

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan head to Thailand for the shoot of Thugs Of Hindostan. Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan head to Thailand for the shoot of Thugs Of Hindostan.

After shooting in Mumbai and Malta, the team of Thugs of Hindostan is now headed to Thailand to shoot for another crucial schedule of the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial. Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh have already taken off to the foreign land and Katrina is expected to join them later as she is busy promoting her December release, Tiger Zinda Hai along with Salman Khan.

A source revealed, “Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima left for Thailand on Tuesday to start shooting an important schedule. Everything is under wraps as the crew has been instructed to not inform anyone, anything about the nature of the Thailand shoot. Some say the trio will film some massive, jaw-dropping action sequences in Thailand.”

Adding to it, the source said, “The team is set to shoot in the never-seen-before exotic jungles of Thailand which will add to the scale of the movie. It will be a visual spectacle for audiences when they will see the scenes that are going to be filmed in these forests.” The action-adventure film is a tale that explores the life of a gang that posed a serious challenge to the British empire in India.

The source also talked about Katrina flying to Thailand later as he informed, “Katrina is busy with Tiger Zinda Hai promotions so the team is currently going to film portions that don’t involve her. She is set to join Aamir and Amitabh as soon as Tiger releases.” Tiger Zinda Hai releases on December 22 this year.

Thugs of Hindostan will hit the theaters on November 7, 2018.

