Thugs Of Hindostan actors Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan caught in a candid moment between shoot. What are they talking? See photo

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan are two different vast worlds of their own. Both the actors have spent a major portion of their life bringing dreams alive on the celluloid. Yet, there was never a coincidence to bring the two artists together in a film. So when Thugs of Hindostan finally made them part of the same movie, there was a silent but steady noise around their casting in their film.

It should be noted that while both Amitabh and Aamir are mass entertainers, they are also two creative minds, known for their sharp, incisive insights about life and art. Amitabh recently shared a candid photograph of himself along with Aamir on his Instagram. The picture was taken in Malta when Amitabh and Aamir were chilling out in a restaurant. Both actors are standing at a table and looking extremely relaxed. We wonder what they are talking about?

We don’t know how the movie will shape up but this picture really thrills the viewers. It’s a confluence of two great minds and artists. Amitabh shared the picture along with this caption, “THUGS OF HINDOSTAN in a short respite from the gruelling shoot in Malta”.

The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films. Amid tight security and secrecy, the shooting of Thugs Of Hindostan is taking place in Malta. After Aamir, Amitabh and Fatima Sana Sheikh, Katrina Kaif has also joined the cast and crew there. Some pictures of Aamir with fans have also been floating on the internet. But this latest picture of Amitabh and Aamir beats all the revealed or leaked photos from the sets so far.

