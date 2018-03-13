I don’t have scenes with Aamir Khan: Thugs of Hindostan actor Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy has shot with Amitabh Bachchan but said he has no scenes with Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan. Ronit Roy has shot with Amitabh Bachchan but said he has no scenes with Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan.

Actor Ronit Roy is thrilled to be a part of the upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan and calls it as an experience of a lifetime. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed movie brings together Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan for the first time on screen. Ronit says, “It is a huge, humongous film. I am extremely proud to be a part of it and working with Yash Raj Films. It is a great experience being in the film and to be with Aamir, Mr Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima (Sana Shaikh). It has humongous talent across the board.”

While the 52-year-old actor is tight lipped about his character in the film, he reveals he does not have any scenes with Aamir in the film. “I shot with Mr Bachchan, but unfortunately I do not have a scene with Aamir sir. Where my track ends, is the reason the films starts. That’s all I can say,” he adds.

While Vijay had previously directed Aamir in “Dhoom 3”, Ronit says he was initially also supposed to be a part of the 2013 blockbuster. “I was approached for ‘Dhoom 3’ but I couldn’t do it because the dates changed and due to several other reasons. So I had met him (Vijay) then. I recently shot in Jodhpur, I was there for a couple of weeks and we became great friends.”

The actor, meanwhile, is gearing up for his digital debut with ALT Balaji Original’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. The show, which also features Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli, will stream on the ALTBalaji app from March 16.

