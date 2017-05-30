Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif to kick start shoot in Malta

Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif will share the screen space for the second time. Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif will share the screen space for the second time.

After the release of the first poster of the upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan which had already started to give us the chills, they are soon to be shooting for Amitabh Bachchan-Aamir Khan starrer in Malta from June 5. Although Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have spent decades in the industry, they have never worked together before. The star cast, also including Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh, will shoot the first schedule in the relatively unexplored ocean side scenery. Although the poster of the film has been shared by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh and the spokesperson of YRF have told indianexpress.com that this is not the official poster.

The team of the Yash Raj Films project will be filming in the two specially constructed, massive ships, currently docked by the Maltese seaside. “The set of the film is in a high-security water zone, with restricted access. Both these ships have been eighteenth-century eighteenth-century style when vessels would carry cannons and other weapons.

director of the film Vijay Krishna Acharya said.

