Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan goes through painful nose and ear piercings for the film, see photo

Aamir Khan has got a nose piercing and two piercings in his right ear for his next film Thugs of Hindostan. Aamir Khan has got a nose piercing and two piercings in his right ear for his next film Thugs of Hindostan.

After going through a physical transformation for playing Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal, Aamir Khan went in for some painful experience for Thugs of Hindostan. There are not many details available about the movie yet. Aamir will play a thug in what seems to be a historical drama. Some pictures of Aamir with his ears and nose pierced are floating on the internet. Aamir who is meticulous in his approach to any character is a total surprise in this look.

The actor has shed a lot of weight and is appearing much leaner and fitter. The recent picture suggests that Aamir has got a nose piercing and two piercings in his right ear. It’s been a month since Aamir has got these piercings and he still finds it painful.

“It’s well-known how painful nose piercing can be. Not many opt for it to avoid the intense pain. Also, he has gone for two upper ear piercings, which also cause a lot of pain as they have been done on the cartilage bone. On the sets, he screams in pain even when someone touches it by mistake. He isn’t able to sleep on his right side at all,” a source close to the development was quoted saying in a Hindustan Times report.

Aamir is known for transforming himself for films. The film put on a lot of weight for playing wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. The actor also underwent a drastic weight loss within a span of one month and shared a video related to the same on social media. Thugs of Hindostan also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

​

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd