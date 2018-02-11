Thugs of Hindostan: Dangal duo Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh to now shake a leg together

Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan. Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan.

Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan coming together for a film together is enough to get their fans excited but the inside pictures from the set of this film are adding to the frenzy of Thugs of Hindostan. After their looks were leaked, some pictures of their song shoot have been leaked on the fan pages. At first, we saw Katrina in glittery gold dress and now, we see Aamir and Fatima sharing the screen space in quite a different avatar.

Fans of Aamir have seen the two in an equation of father-daughter in their last release, Dangal. But in Thugs of Hindostan, the two will be seen exploring a different equation altogether. In the few pictures surfing on fan pages, we see Fatima and Aamir matching steps. The sets seem similar to what we have seen in Katrina’s leaked pictures. A few days back, Katrina had shared through her Insta story that the three are being choreographed by ace choreographer Prabhu Deva.

Prabhudeva had also choreographed Amitabh Bachchan in another song in the film regarding which the source had shared, “It was a sight to see the veteran actor match moves with Mr Perfectionist under Prabhu sir’s dance direction.”

See photos:

Meanwhile, we cannot get over the similarity of this song steps with “Malang” from Dhoom 3 that featured Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif. While that song had become a chartbuster, would this one follow the suit?

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film is scheduled to release on November 7, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd