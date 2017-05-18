Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan are reading script and we wonder what they’re discussing. See photo

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan during a reading session of the script of Thugs of Hindostan with the director of the film Vijay Krishna Acharya. Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan during a reading session of the script of Thugs of Hindostan with the director of the film Vijay Krishna Acharya.

Thugs of Hindostan bankrolled by Yash Raj Films and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya is finally expected to begin its shooting schedule on June 1. The cast of the much-anticipated film consists of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and the Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh. This is the first time Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan will be seen sharing the screen space, and this has created an excitement in the fans unlike anything else. Senior Bachchan was one of the first cast members to have been finalised by the filmmakers followed by Aamir Khan, while Katrina Kaif was the last Thug to get onboard. Katrina’s casting came as a shock as it was believed that Aamir Khan doesn’t prefer to be seen with the same leading lady twice, and the two have already delivered a hit – Dhoom 3.

Also read | Katrina Kaif joins Aamir Khan for Thugs of Hindostan

Now, pictures of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan during a reading session for the film has gone viral. One of Amitabh Bachchan’s fan pages tweeted, “T 1685 – @SrBachchan sir & @aamir_khan reading final script of #ThugsOfHindostan …shooting starts from 1st of June…Diwali2018 !!”

.@aamir_khan and @SrBachchan engrossed in script reading session for #thugsofhindostan …This one’s already a Hit even b4 starting!! pic.twitter.com/pT8pyHnoX5 — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) May 17, 2017

In the picture, one can also see the director of the film Vijay Krishna Acharya. They are all prepping up for the film ahead of the shooting and we wonder how Thugs of Hindostan is set to shape. This multi-starrer is expected to hit the big screen on Diwali 2018 and will be Aamir Khan’s next film after the successful Dangal.

In the meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s Dangal starring Fatima Sana Shaikh is breaking box office records in China and worldwide after having grossed $100 million worldwide. Dangal is the first Indian film to have achieved this status.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd