Throwback Thursday: Raveena Tandon shares a 90s picture with ‘favourite actor’ Sanjay Dutt

Actor Raveena Tandon, who was last seen in Onir’s Shab, is in some serious throwback mood. Sharing an old picture with Sanjay Dutt from the sets of Zamane Se Kya Darna, she wrote, “#throwback90s my first film with #sanjaydutt #zamaanesekyadarna #mymostfavoriteactor always super entertaining and super fun !!!”

The picture has a vintage tinge to it with Sanjay and Raveena, both dressed in red, looking picture-perfect with each other. While Raveena and Sanjay have shared screen space in films like Vijeta, Jeena Marna Tere Sang and Kshatriya, Zamane Se Kya Darna is a special film for Raveena, since it was her first film with Sanjay. In her previous interviews, Raveena has revealed how she had a huge crush on the Bhoomi actor. She even used to be scared doing films with him because he was the same person whose posters were hung on her bedroom walls.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is making his comeback to Bollywood with Bhoomi which also stars Aditi Rao Haydari and Sidhant Gupta. He was last seen in a small role in Aamir Khan’s PK.

Here are a few more old stills of Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon:

Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in a still from Zamaane Se Kya Darna.

Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in a still from Zamaane Se Kya Darna.

Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in a still from Jeena Marna Tere Sang.

On the other hand, Raveena Tandon was last seen in Onir’s Shab, co-starring Arpita Chatterjee, Ashish Bisht, Simon Frenay, Gaurav Nanda and Areesz Ganddi. However, after seeing Raveena’s post, we are eager to watch a film featuring the Zamane Se Kya Darna stars.

