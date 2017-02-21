This Throwback picture of Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Saif is a major nostalgia trip

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s throwback photo will only make you feel so old. Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s throwback photo will only make you feel so old.

Self-made actors , Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar have now converted into self-made superstars. Both of them had a successful start to their career this year. While Shah Rukh Khan dominated January with Raees, Akshay Kumar’s might reigned at the box office in February with Jolly LLB 2 which has hit the Rs 100 crore mark. We are still on our feet to see what Saif has in store for us with Rangoon, although in the trailers and various promotional videos and chat shows Kangana seemed to have dominated Rangoon more than Saif Ali Khan or Shahid Kapoor.

Akshay Kumar SRK and Saif Ali Khan’s photo is a major nostalgia trip.

This throwback picture is a reminder of everything we grew up watching. Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan have worked in films like Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

In the film Heyy Baby, Shah Rukh made a cameo in the song Mast Kalandar. Since then the duo has hardly been seen together.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have worked in films like Keemat, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, Tashan, Aarzoo and Tu Chor Main Sipahi. Much later in their careers, Saif and Shah Rukh had worked together in Kal Ho Na Ho and later Saif had a cameo in Om Shanti Om in the song, Deewangi Deewangi.

While Akshay Kumar and SRK have already rocked the audience with their performances, we are yet to watch how Saif Ali Khan can impress us. He was last seen in Humshakals, which even the nawab confessed while sipping coffee with Karan Johar, that it was probably a mistake.

