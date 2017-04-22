Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky have a pet snake

Chris Hemsworth’s family has embraced life as farmers and Elsa Pataky hopes when her kids get older they will appreciate rural living as much as she does now. Chris Hemsworth’s family has embraced life as farmers and Elsa Pataky hopes when her kids get older they will appreciate rural living as much as she does now.

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth who is known for playing the Avenger Thor, in the Marvel comic franchise will soon be seen in Thor : Ragnarok. This story will not be based on the complete team of Avengers however it will witness the the coming of Hulk and Thor in one frame. Recently the trailer of Thor: Ragnarok created a buzz on social media.

Thor star Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky have a pet snake and it lives in their bedroom. The couple, who have four-year-old daughter India and three-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha, moved from Los Angeles to Byron Bay in Australia in 2015 and the 40-year-old Spanish star says she is far more suited to life in the wild than Hollywood glamour, reported Femalefirst.

“I don’t mind the wild, people are like ‘You have a snake in your bedroom. And I’m like, ‘I know! I love it!’ It’s so exciting.

“My kids don’t like huntsman and that, but I’m a very fearless person. It’s totally me, more than any inch of glamour. People don’t know me in that way because they see you all dressed up and with your makeup done, but when I feel my most happy is when I’m the total opposite,” Pataky says.

The family has embraced life as farmers and the actress hopes when her kids get older they will appreciate rural living as much as she does now.

“I can’t wait to take off my heels and my fancy dresses and just enjoy nature and being with the horses. Every morning I go to my horse barefoot and I clean out the stalls.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd