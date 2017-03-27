This Salman Khan video proves he is ageing backwards. Watch video

Salman Khan endorses brand in Dabangg way. Salman Khan endorses brand in Dabangg way.

After back-to-back hits at the box office, one can definitely say that Salman Khan is king of numbers in the industry but now the actor is making sure to weave the same magic on small screens not only with his television shows but advertisements too. The actor has shot for an eyewear brand and the video just makes you wonder if Salman is growing younger with every passing day. Who would say that he is 51-year-old, unbelievable isn’t it? At least, this video makes it clear that age is just a number.

It also makes us wonder what would happen to the newer lot of actors in the industry if people like Salman stay as young and happening as ever. Well, for now, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan is pretty caught up with his work commitments. The actor is shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai, which brings back the magical on-screen pairing of Salman and Katrina Kaif after five years. Recently, a picture of the actors made fans go crazy and impatient about the film’s release.

Tiger Zinda Hai is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, whose last film Sultan was a record-breaking blockbuster. Salman will also come back on screen with Bajrangi Bhaijaan director Kabir Khan in Tubelight, which for the first time would see the Bajrangi actor pairing up with Chinese actor Zhu Zhu. The film will also be special because, after almost two decades, Shah Rukh Khan would make a cameo in the film, sharing the screen space with Salman. The two also shared the stage on Salman’s show Bigg Boss 10, giving a major throwback to Karan-Arjun moment.

Watch the video here:

Its time to get your own Image . @IMAGE_Eyewear pic.twitter.com/JbtyL9r481 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 27, 2017

By the end of this year, Salman would collaborate with Karan Johar as a producer for Akshay Kumar’s film.

