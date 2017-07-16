This picture of Nargis Fakhri getting ready for IIFA 2017 is going viral, see photo

Nargis Fakhri shared this picture before attending IIFA 2017. Nargis Fakhri shared this picture before attending IIFA 2017.

Bollywood stars made heads turn while they walked on the red carpet during the recently conducted IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) 2017. From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, the star studded evening saw many celebrities enthralling the crowd in New York. But there was one actor who created waves on social media with her pre-red carpet look. We are talking about Nargis Fakhri whose latest picture has gone viral on social media. Apparently, Nargis shared this picture – where she is getting ready to attend IIFA – on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Sometimes what you’re looking for comes when you’re not looking at all. ” #iifa2017 Getting ready.. . . @intrinsic_in #slipdress @isharya #earrings @endlessbeautystudio #makeup #hair @alliaalrufai #stylist”

Well, this is not the first time when Nargis’s picture broke the internet. Nargis keeps updating her fans with a constant dose of pictures from her vacation. Nargis chose a lovely gown for IIFA red carpet. She shared a picture on Instagram and wrote,”Love this Look! But I turn into a pumpkin after midnight” beauty doesn’t last for ever but a Beautiful personality does!” #Styling @alliaalrufai#makeup & #hairdo @endlessbeautystudio.”

Meanwhile, a few days ago Nargis Fakhri was mistaken for Katrina Kaif by a fan. Nargis shared the experience on her Twitter page and wrote, “A man just said hi Katrina can I take a pic. I said thanks but I’m not her. He said oh ok I’ll take a pic of u anyway cuz u look like her”.

She later added and wrote,”Amazing how people just go ahead & take a picture of u not knowing who u are, even when u say no, they do it anyway. So weird.”

