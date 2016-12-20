Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pic with baby Taimur Ali Khan is going viral. But it is a fake

A picture of the new mommy Kareena and baby Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is going viral on social media. However, Kareena’s rep has said that the picture is fake. A picture of the new mommy Kareena and baby Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is going viral on social media. However, Kareena’s rep has said that the picture is fake.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on Tuesday morning were blessed with a baby boy. The royal couple has named their little bundle of joy, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Hours after the news broke, a picture of the new mommy Kareena and baby Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi started going viral on social media. However, it was not clear if the picture was real or fake despite tell-tale signs such as ‘Breach’ being written on the pillow. Kareena delivered the baby boy at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where Saif was also born.

Now, Kareena’s rep has denied that the picture is indeed that of the actor and her baby. Speaking to ABP News, the rep said the photo was a fake. In the picture, the new mommy Kareena is seen kissing the baby on his head. Earlier, the actor’s friends including filmmaker Karan Johar, Amrita Arora, Sonam Kapoor and Malaika Arora Khan welcomed the “junior nawab”.

Confirming the news, Kareena’s father, actor Randhir Kapoor, spoke to indianexpress.com, “We are very happy. The baby is fine and so is Kareena. All of us are absolutely delighted.” According to sources, the entire Khan and Kapoor families were with Kareena moments before she was wheeled in for delivery.

In a statement, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena said that they have named their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. “We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son: Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on the 20th of December 2016. We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last 9 months, and of course especially our fans and well wishers for their continued affection. Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you all…With love, Saif & Kareena,” the statement read.

While it is the first child for the actress, Saif already has two kids Sara and Ibrahim with ex-wife Amrita Singh.

