This photo of Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan shared by Abhishek will melt your heart

Abhishek Bachchan’s social media profile is no less than an insight into the candid moments of Bollywood’s most celebrated family – The Bachchans. His Instagram profile is a perfect family album which just gets better almost every day. Junior Bachchan’s frequent posts with father Amitabh Bachchan, sister Shweta Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are proof enough of him being a complete family man and of him being awestruck with each and every member of his family.

The photo which has made us talk about this love among the Bachchans is Abhishek’s recent post featuring his lady love Aishwarya and his five-year-old angel, Aaradhya. The actor, on Wednesday, shared an adorable click of Aishwarya hugging Aaradhya and the little one enjoying the blissful motherly warmth. The caption of the photo with a heart emoji, despite being just two words, says a thousand things about Abhishek’s feelings for his wife and daughter. It reads, “These two. ❤️.”

The photo shared is the one from Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2017 where the mother-daughter were twinning in white attires. They also hoisted the Indian flag as a part of their celebration of 70th year of India’s Independence and sang the national anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’.

However, this is not the first time that the Housefull 3 actor has shared a picture of Aishwarya and Aaradhya together. Earlier, when the family was on a vacation we saw Aish and her little one enjoying the swings in a park. Then too Abhishek used a single word to express his love for them. He wrote, “Happiness”.

Check out a few more pictures of Aishwarya and Aaradhya shared by Abhishek

Earlier, while interacting with his fans on social media, Abhishek said that his little one Aaradhya has no pressure of being an actor like her parents. He said, “I would like my daughter to do whatever she chooses to do and whatever she loves to do. As a kid, I was told to do what made me happy and I want her to do what makes her happy. Whatever it is I will be happy.” Also, he mentioned that he loves both his wife and daughter equally. “I love both equally. You can’t choose between your wife and your daughter. So I love both equally,” quipped Abhishek.

