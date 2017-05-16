This person made Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan change their no-kiss pact in films

When the couple got married in 2012, both Kareena Kaporo and Saif Ali Khan reportedly decided that they would not kiss their on-screen co-stars. When the couple got married in 2012, both Kareena Kaporo and Saif Ali Khan reportedly decided that they would not kiss their on-screen co-stars.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been actively doing movies post their marriage. When the couple got married in 2012, both Kareena and Saif reportedly decided that they would not kiss their on-screen co-stars. They also made sure that they will have the no-kissing clause in their respective film contracts. However, it was recently seen that Kareena kissed her co-star Arjun Kapoor in Ki and Ka and Saif also kissed his co-star Kangana Ranaut in Rangoon. There were also reports that Saif was miffed with Kareena kissing Arjun when Ki and Ka were released. However, those rumours were put to rest when Arjun said that Saif is the coolest man in tinsel town. So who made Bebo and Saif change their minds and drop the no-kissing clause from their film contracts?

It has been revealed that it was Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan who suggested that Saif and Kareena should do away with a no-kissing clause in their film contracts. Sara suggested that kissing is just like any other scene in Bollywood movies these days. Kareena revealed the same on Famously Filmfare, a celebrity chat show that will be telecast every Sunday at 9 pm. Apparently, Kareena is the first guest on the show. Sara Ali Khan will soon make her Bollywood debut.

The speculations are rife that Saif’s gorgeous daughter can make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year 2. However, nothing has been confirmed yet on the same. While Tiger Shroff has been chosen as the male lead, makers are yet to announce the leading lady’s name.

