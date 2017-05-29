This Malaika Arora, Shweta Nanda photo from Karan Johar’s party is going crazy viral. See it here

The picture of Malaika and Shweta, who are in their forties, proves that age is just a number. The picture of Malaika and Shweta, who are in their forties, proves that age is just a number.

Malaika Arora is completely unapologetic about her lifestyle — hopping from one stunning look to another as swiftly as she juggles her roles as a mother and a fashion diva. The actor once again was the cynosure of all eyes at Karan Johar’s birthday party where the whole of Bollywood was in attendance. Malaika put her best foot forward and stole the limelight. And she did it just by having the right pose as she looked at the camera. Malaika Arora’s photo as she slayed a backless dress and posed with Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda is going viral on the internet and once you see it, you will know why.

The picture of Malaika and Shweta, who are in their forties, proves that age is just a number. It wasn’t just any other party in tinsel town. Karan Johar’s party was a coming together of stars and everyone made sure that they looked their best. Saif Ali Khan’s gorgeous daughter Sara Ali Khan and Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor led the young Bollywood brigade. Then there was a long list of A-list stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Aishwarya Rai. Still, Malaika-Shweta’s effortless cool avatar managed to stand out.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar who just turned 45 spoke about his birthday party, “It was a private celebration. We had a great time. I am very overwhelmed with all the love which comes my way and I am very grateful for that.” Karan celebrated his first birthday as a daddy. The filmmaker welcomed twins Roohi and Yash to this world earlier this year.

