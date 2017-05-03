This is what Shahid Kapoor expects of daughter Misha when she grows up

Shahid Kapoor wants to see Misha happy doing what she wants to do. Shahid Kapoor wants to see Misha happy doing what she wants to do.

Just a couple of days back, on International Dance Day, we all saw a super cute video on Instagram of Shahid Kapoor and his daughter Misha dancing away happily. On Tuesday, the Rangoon star was at a UNICEF charity event for child education. At the event, the new parent, Shahid Kapoor, was seen supporting the cause with all his heart. Shahid said, “I have just had a baby and I understand how important it is for parents to see that their child is getting the right kind of education, this is a great initiative.”

When the Jab We Met actor was asked whether he expects Misha to become a dancer and an actor just like him, he said, “My parents would tell me when I was small, that beta you do what you want to do, it is not necessary for you to do what we do. I didn’t have any restrictions and expectations from their side. It is important that parents realise that yes, they give birth to the child, but you have your rights over them until a point and then they have their own lives to live. Misha is just eight months old now, she is very very small, but I hope she grows up to doing what she enjoys the most! Whatever she wants to do, I wish to stand by her and support her in every endeavour, and give her all the love I can, while I will expect her to work really hard to achieve what she wants in life.”

Also read | Sunil Grover brings back the ‘comedy family’, but not on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shahid then went on to saying how parents should not pressurise their children with their expectations, he said, “But as a parents we should support, love and encourage our children​. At times parents tend to pressurise their kids with their expectations, and I make sure I don’t do it.”

See little Misha dancing with daddy Shahid Kapoor

Being a passionate parent, he added that he wants to see Misha happy doing what she wants to do. He said, “I hope she (Misha) does whatever makes her happy, so when she was dancing with a smile on her face, I was happy that she was happy, if she is happy doing something else, I get happy seeing her do that! My happiness is in her happiness.” Shahid Kapoor is already giving parent goals and both Misha and Shahid look super cute together, won’t you agree?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd