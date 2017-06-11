This is how Katrina Kaif wakes herself up on a working Sunday, watch video

Katrina Kaif shared a video on her Instagram and told her fans how she beats her working Sunday drowsiness. Katrina Kaif shared a video on her Instagram and told her fans how she beats her working Sunday drowsiness.

Once Katrina Kaif in an interview said that she doesn’t like it when her colleagues give her this compliment of “hardworking co-star”. She said everybody is working hard and to call someone “hardworking” is the safest way to compliment anybody. The actor who has given some blockbusters in recent years has often been reduced to a ‘good dancer’ and ‘lucky’ by her fans.

However, her presence on social media seems to be breaking that barrier and give her fans a clear understanding of her personality. Her next Instagram post reveals that like any other person she can also have problems waking up early on a working Sunday. Katrina shared a video where she can be seen dunking her face in a large ice bowl as a solution to beat the drowsiness. Katrina captioned the video as, ” the Best way to get yourself awake on a working Sunday. #myownicebucketchallenge.”

Meanwhile, during the song launch of ‘Galti Se Mistake’ from Jagga Jasoos, Katrina said she takes only positive feedback from fans and avoids negativity. “My take on social media is, you should take the positivity, accept people’s opinions and just avoid the criticism and the negativity. That’s the simplest way to go about it and that’s what you need to do,” Katrina told PTI.

“We are all on social media for interacting with people who are your well-wishers. Sometimes you get good feedback and information and that’s what I think you need to pay attention to. You don’t need to pay attention to any negativity or criticism.”

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, said, “My stand is, I am not on social media because I believe it affects your mind, it affects your purpose.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd