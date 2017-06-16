This Baahubali 2 record has been broken by Salman Khan’s Tubelight. Will more follow?

Salman Khan is trying his best to make all possible efforts for his upcoming release Tubelight, the actor and the makers of this film have actually created a new record, surpassing that of Baahubali 2. Salman Khan is trying his best to make all possible efforts for his upcoming release Tubelight, the actor and the makers of this film have actually created a new record, surpassing that of Baahubali 2.

Baahubali 2 was the film that launched multiple records. The most awaited release of 2017 went on to create multiple new clubs and becoming their sole resident till Aamir Khan and Dangal rained on their parade. Be it Baahubali 2’s box office collection or the number of screens it got released on, everything made records. But now, when Salman Khan is trying his best to make all possible efforts for his upcoming release Tubelight, the actor and the makers of this film have actually created a new record, surpassing that of Baahubali 2.

Salman Khan’s Kabir Khan directed film Tubelight is all set to hit the theatre on the occasion of Eid, and it is up for a good news already. The Salman Khan-starrer has beaten SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 and will now release in the maximum number of screens ever for any Indian film.

The Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2 had released to around 9000 screens worldwide, with 6500 of it being in India. It had 1100 screens in US and 180 in Canada. And now, beating the record, Salman’s Tubelight will release across 9500-10000 screens worldwide. The domestic capping of screens for Tubelight remains the same is 6500 screens but it will get 330 screens in the US and 215 screens in the UK alone. It will also be released in over 50 countries at the same time.

Tubelight will release on June 23, and even before its release, this news is a happy one for sure. Also, as the number of screens it is releasing on is huge, the film is definitely expected to bring in high box office collections. The film’s international revenue to is expected to be really high.

Tubelight will mark Salman Khan’s first film in the year 2017. He will later be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, which is a sequel of his 2005 film, Ek Tha Tiger.

