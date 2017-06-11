These dialogues from Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha are mirror of how our society feels for women. Watch video

Akshay Kumar as Keshav and Bhumi Pednekar as Jaya make the story of Toilet Ek Prem Katha extremely convincing. Akshay Kumar as Keshav and Bhumi Pednekar as Jaya make the story of Toilet Ek Prem Katha extremely convincing.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Toilet Ek Prem Katha has blockbuster written all over it. People are loving everything about the trailer, which has comedy and tragedy blended together in a subtle way possible but beyond just a film, the trailer puts in front a struggle which is going unnoticed everyday, millions of voices which are going unheard and women who are falling sick just because we think toilet — or lack of it — is not really an issue.

As soon as the honeymoon period of the film gets over, we hear women saying to Bhumi Pednekar’s character ‘Chalo sava chaar hogaye hai, sab intezaar kar rahe hai lota party mein tumhara welcome ka.’ When she can’t bring herself to go in the open, she is made fun of. The women say, “Sasuraal mein khaane ko na de rahe? Saari laaj sharam chodhkar lag jao kaam pe.” The trailer never fails to leave the subject alone or mention it out of context. In a conversation between Akshay and Divyendu Sharma, we hear “Unhone toh meri kismat ghusalkhaane mein likhi hogi, aur upar se flush aur kardiya,” which indirectly depicts how a man’s attempt goes in vain if he tries to stand up for a woman.

And you cannot even think of having a toilet at home because, “Jiss Aangan main tulsi lagate hai wahan shauch karna shuru karde?” Toilet Ek Prem Katha’s dialogues, written by Siddharth-Garima, highlights mentality that needs to be challenged. As Anupam Kher says in the trailer – “if you change nothing, nothing will change.”

Finally, the trailer comes to an end on a disappointing note where the actor can be heard saying, “Aashiqo ne Aashiqui ke liye Taj Mahal bana diya, hum ek sandas na bana sake.” So has the man in question failed to educate his village about the benefits of toilet in order to save his married life? Well, the mystery remains intact but going by the dialogues and the story line, they say change begins at home but in India, even a small change at home seems a distant dream.

