These Bollywood celebs tortured, refused food to their domestic help. This shocking blog is a proof

BookMyBai is an agency which provides domestic help in Mumbai and other cities. BookMyBai is an agency which provides domestic help in Mumbai and other cities.

Bollywood celebrities are role models for their fans. As much as they have an impact on their audience onscreen, they garner more love off-screen. And while any unknown fact about their personal life is what thousands of their followers await to know, here is something that might leave many shocked. An agency named BookMyBai, which provides domestic help in Mumbai and other cities, has revealed some shocking details about the stars. Through a blog post, this start-up has spoken about how many celebs mistreated their domestic servants, making the company take a vow to never provide a service to anyone from Bollywood.

The blog reportedly written by the CEO of BookMyBai – Anupam Sinhal, begins by sharing how their company was excited to get bookings from Bollywood stars asking them for domestic help. Given how having these celebs will only make their clientele glamorous, their agency provided these stars with the best helps they had, suiting their needs. But, soon things went wrong and the agency realised that as much as these tinseltown A-listers had a famous public face, they indulge in harassment and unexpected behaviour.

A grab from the blog by BookMyBai. A grab from the blog by BookMyBai.

This Bollywood celeb refused leave to help to attend mother’s funeral

To begin with, the blog talked about a celebrity who, initially wasn’t ready to shell out money to hire a help suiting her requirements. After negotiations, the agency did provide her a servant, but soon it became a case of torture. The celeb in question did not even allow the man to visit his home to perform the last rites of his mother, unless she got a replacement, which took a day’s time due to a Sunday falling in between.

This Bollywood celeb physically assaulted the help

Another celeb would indulge in physical torture. Her domestic help returned to the agency with visible bruises on her body, but refused to file a police complaint. When the celeb was personally questioned about her behaviour, she apparently threatened the agency of writing bad things about them on her Twitter handle which had “4 lakh followers”. Later, it was revealed that no domestic help stayed beyond a week at her place.

A grab from the blog by BookMyBai. A grab from the blog by BookMyBai.

This Bollywood help refused food to the help

Similar thing happened with another star as no servant would stay at her place for more than 7-10 days due to the torture and harassment she did. The blog wrote, “She drives a 3 crore car. Doesn’t give food to her domestic help. NO FOOD!!! Really!! Drink tea and eat bread 3 times a day.” The agency said she was given 7 replacements in 6 months until the company itself cancelled the contract when “she threatened us that her brother will send in a few bouncers to our office and “fix” us up.”

The agency revealed about a celeb who “got multiple crores as alimony from her husband” but still did not make the payment on time. She told the company “jo karna hai karlo!” and threatened that “she would file a case of harassment and extortion with the crime branch.”

How much of this is true cannot be verified, given that the names of celebrities has been kept under wraps. But, this blog surely makes us wonder about the true faces of our Bollywood stars who are all glossy and glamorous on the outside.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd