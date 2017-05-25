There should be no comparisons between Dangal and Baahubali 2: Aamir Khan

According to Aamir Khan, both Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion are good films in their own rights, which are making the country proud. According to Aamir Khan, both Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion are good films in their own rights, which are making the country proud.

Superstar Aamir Khan said the box office collection of his blockbuster Dangal should not be compared to the recently released Baahubali 2, as both are good films which are making the country proud. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion broke all previous box office records in India and international markets and has reportedly raked in nearly Rs 1,565 crore in the worldwide collection.

Aamir’s sports drama too is not behind, thanks to its excellent run in China which has taken the worldwide collection of the film to reportedly Rs 1,500 crore. When asked whether Dangal would be able to beat Baahubali 2 collection, Aamir told reporters, “I am very happy the film is being appreciated so much in China and across the world. But I don’t think there should be any comparisons.

“I have not seen Baahubali 2 yet but it’s a very successful film and have heard so many good things about it.”

Dangal is based on the life of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and the journey of his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat, while Baahubali 2 is an epic fantasy drama directed by S S Rajamouli.

Congratulating Rajamouli and his entire team, Aamir said, “I feel there shouldn’t be a comparison between the two. Both are good films in their own rights, both are Indian films which are making the country proud.

“I am proud of Baahubali as well and as an Indian fan I would really appreciate the fact that the film is doing so well all over the world.”

The actor was speaking at the premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dreams, here last night.

