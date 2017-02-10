There is no monopoly of musicians in India: Salim-Sulaiman

Salim-Sulaiman, who besides working on Bollywood films do live shows and record independent singles, are among the artistes signed up with Apple Music. Salim-Sulaiman, who besides working on Bollywood films do live shows and record independent singles, are among the artistes signed up with Apple Music.

Music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman believe now is a good time for musicians in the country, thanks to the digital platform that has helped increase the reach of lesser-known talent. The composers also feel that such interfaces help them become more aware of the global talent and improve their chances of collaborating with them.

The duo said, “It is great that there is no monopoly of musicians in India today. There’s so much independent music happening and new artistes are coming in. It’s not just Bollywood music as we are looking beyond it. Like, we were very happy when Apple Music was launched. It is a one-stop shop for artists and information about them. Also, it gives us a platform to explore alternate genres and empowers artists to create music other than pure Bollywood, which in turn helps in creating an incredible umbrella of music.”

Salim-Sulaiman, who besides working on Bollywood films do live shows and record independent singles, are among the artistes signed up with Apple Music. This year, the company will be tapping extensively into Indian independent talent for a nationwide campaign. Centered around six young indie musicians, the campaign features artists across several genres such as Bollywood rapper Badshah, singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, Mumbai rapper Divine, film composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander, singer-songwriter Kavya Trehan and Mumbai-based electro-swing duo Madboy/Mink.

Talking about it, rapper Divine, who has reportedly inspired Zoya Akhtar’s next film Gully Boy, said, “Apple Music was the first to promote me and my genre of music – underground hip hop. Underground artists need this kind of a global platform to support them. I listen to hardcore hip hop as they have so many stories to tell.”