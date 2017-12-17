Prasoon Joshi: There is a difference between expression and aggression

Prasoon Joshi said the entertainment industry is facing newer challenges with digital media gaining momentum day by day. Prasoon Joshi said the entertainment industry is facing newer challenges with digital media gaining momentum day by day.

CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi today said artistes need to be more sensitive when voicing their opinion and that “expression” should not be confused with “aggression”.

The 46-year-old writer-lyricist said he is not averse to artistes turning into political activists, provided they have requisite knowledge about the issues they raise. When asked Joshi said, “Of course you are free to express yourself but there is difference between expression and aggression. You can express yourself in a free world. It is important whatever is done in any field – whether it is art, education, social (sciences)… I think whoever comments about political things, which have a larger implication, should first know the subject.

“Just giving sensational bytes and controversial statements is a disservice to politics.” The censor board chief was participating in an interactive session during the “India Ideas Conclave 2017”, an initiative of the India Foundation. Joshi said the entertainment industry is facing newer challenges with digital media gaining momentum day by day.

“(Earlier) people used to wait for one film that was up for a release. But now they are smacking it (the movies) the whole day… They watch it on YouTube or television.” The writer said the “towering presence” of film stars has decreased today. “It used to be in a theatre where the filmstar was projected on a screen with a larger-than-life image… Now you are looking down upon on a small screen (of mobile) to watch the same person you used to look up to.

“The empowering, towering presence (of the filmstars in the movie) has gone down,” he said. When asked about mixing politics with the entertainment sector, Joshi said the two are parts of the same ecosystem. “Where does the problem start? Is the one who is indulged in politics a politician? Politics is a part of life, it is an ecosystem that we live in. “I think everybody has a certain role to play there,” he said.

