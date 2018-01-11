The Tashkent Files: Naseeruddin Shah and Mithun Chakraborty to star in film on Lal Bahadur Shashtri

Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Tashkent Files to go on floors soon. Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Tashkent Files to go on floors soon.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has announced his next directorial venture The Tashkent Files on the mysterious death of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shashtri. The director has roped in veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Mithun Chakraborty for the film which is an investigative thriller.

Vivek announced the project on Twitter and wrote, “On this day, our 2nd PM Lal Bahadur Shashtri died mysteriously in Tashkent. Was it a heart attack or poison? Even after 52 yrs, the truth of the biggest cover-up of free India has been denied to his family, followers, citizens. After years of research, I present #TheTashkentFiles”

Speaking about the casting for the film, the director quipped, “Both Naseeruddin and Mithun are powerhouses and were obvious choices for the film. This film also brings them together onscreen after a long time. The two are extremely excited about the project and I am sure the audience will be waiting to see them in this new avatar.”

The Tashkent Files is the country’s first crowd-sourced thriller. Vivek Agnihotri has even stated that this is the most researched work on Shastriji and it is the most apolitical film about a political leader.

Commenting on the same, director Vivek said, “As a citizen, it is our democratic right to know if our 2nd Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastriji died a natural death, or, as alleged, was it an assassination? I am trying to delve further into this mystery through The Tashkent Files.”

The film goes on floor next week.

