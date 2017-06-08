Neither The Ring, nor Rehnuma, Imtiaz Ali’s next with Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma titled Jab Harry Met Sejal?

The film marks Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s third film together, and their first one with director Imtiaz Ali. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s third film together, and their first one with director Imtiaz Ali.

The longtime speculation around the title of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s much-awaited collaboration with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali can be finally put to rest. All the conjectures around various titles like The Ring, Rehnuma and Raula, can now be thrown out of the window. The cat is out of the bag, as the makers have zeroed in on the title for the romantic film. ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ — that’s what the movie will be called, at least that’s what a report by DNA says.

The film has been in news more for its missing title than anything else. Wherever the film’s team went, it was hounded with only one question, ‘What is it named?’ especially because the movie is set to hit the theatres in August. And now that the title has been apparently been locked, one can’t help but analyse and debate as to why the makers opted for this. It can remind one of a lot of things like the 1989 cult romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally, which remains a favourite of many till today and Imtiaz’s own hit romantic comedy Jab We Met.

The film’s alleged title now suggests that Shah Rukh’s character is named Harry, while Anushka is called Sejal. Interestingly, with the new and apparently fixed title, the tone of this romance appears totally different. While Rehnuma, which got a thumbs-up from fans, lent a more profound, romantic vibe to the film, Jab Harry Met Sejal makes it sound like a frivolous, light-hearted, fun rom-com.

How the film turns out and whether the title justifies its story, only time will tell. But till then, fans can keep themselves engaged with arguments and theories about whether Jab Harry Met Sejal is actually worth the wait and all the hype. The film marks SRK and Anushka’s third film together, and their first one with director Imtiaz Ali

