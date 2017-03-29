The Indian Express power list 2017: Khans to Kangana Ranaut, all Bollywood names in the top 100 most powerful Indians list

The Indian Express power list 2017: Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan are in the list. The Indian Express power list 2017: Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan are in the list.

The Indian Express power list of 2016-17 is out, and carries names of several who’s who from all quarters. From top politicians to industrialists of India, it includes people in a lot of categories. And amid the top names, some Bollywood A-listers find a place too. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands at number one spot, the three Khans — Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, along with Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra and a few other B-town biggies are a part of the Indian Express 100 list for 2017 too. The chart has 90 men and 10 women. Scroll on to see more!

Aamir Khan

The Indian Express power list 2017 Rank: 61

The 52-year-old actor delivered 2016’s biggest hit — Dangal. The film, based on the true story of wrestler Mahavir Phogat, worldwide grossed close to Rs 730 crore. The actor, better called Mr Perfectionist, ranked at 72nd position on The Indian Express power list last year. Aamir is an inspiration to many for all the hard work he puts in all his films to deliver only the best at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan

The Indian Express power list 2017 Rank: 84

After Aamir, SRK is another actor who has ruled the box office for decades. This year too, he delivered many hits and remains a powerhouse performer and a huge crowd-puller. Last year, the actor ranked at 97th position on The Indian Express power list.

Kangana Ranaut

The Indian Express power list 2017 Rank: 85

She is one actor who is at par with all the Khans and Kumars of Bollywood. Kangana is a new entry in The Indian Express power list. The three-time National Award winner keeps making headlines every now and then, for her witty retorts to an indomitable spirit. Last year she kept the trends due to her public spat with Hrithik Roshan. Recently, her sharp take on Karan Johar’s show about “movie mafia” and “nepotism” too grabbed eyeballs.

Karan Johar

The Indian Express power list 2017 Rank: 87

The ace filmmaker is also on the list, after Kangana. In the year 2016, Karan invited controversy and was even labeled as ‘anti-national’ for casting Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Karan, who was at number 76 last year, recently launched his biography, ‘An Unsuitable Boy’, which only helped him take control of a media narrative that has frequently speculated about his sexuality. He is also a powerful personality and an inspiration to many. Now that he is also a single father to twins, born via surrogacy, he has more things to hog headlines.

Salman Khan

The Indian Express power list 2017 Rank: 89

If Aamir and SRK are a part of this list, how can Dabbang Khan be missed? His movies are consistently a part of the Rs 100-crore club. Sultan was Salman’s 2016 release which made over Rs 500 crore worldwide. Last year, the actor was at 83rd rank. Salman was also in news for his acquittal in two key cases, the hit-and-run case and the black buck case.

Priyanka Chopra

The Indian Express power list 2017 Rank: 90

She is our global star. After her 2015 debut in ABC TV series Quantico, Priyanka has just been unstoppable. The Padma Shri awardee has also won two consecutive People’s Choice Awards for Quantico. The actor is also set to make her Hollywood debut with Baywatch, scheduled to release in May. Last year too she was on the list but at 98th rank.

