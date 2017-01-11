The Ghazi Attack trailer: A rousing tale of India-Pakistan war, its heroes we never knew, watch video

The Ghazi Attack trailer: The Ghazi Attack is presented by Karan Johar and it is India’s first war-at-sea film. It stars Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni. The Ghazi Attack trailer: The Ghazi Attack is presented by Karan Johar and it is India’s first war-at-sea film. It stars Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni.

There are wars that are fought under the media spotlight. There are wars which we remember forever as we do the soldiers who give up their lives so that we can live in peace. And then there are the unsung heroes. Men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice and we never even came to know. The Ghazi Attack is the story of such an India-Pakistan war and its martyrs. Starring Rana Daggubati and Tapsee Pannu in lead roles, it also stars late Om Puri in an important role.

The film is presented by Karan Johar and it is India’s first war-at-sea film. This was the India-Pakistan war that you did not know about because the mission was classified. The Ghazi Attack is an epic underwater tale of the immense courage and undying patriotism of the men aboard the Indian submarine S-21 who destroyed the Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi when it ventured into Indian waters with the ambition of destroying INS Vikrant and conquering the Visakhapatnam port on the eastern coast of India in 1971. The film is about an executive naval officer and his team who had remained underwater for 18 days.

Watch | The Ghazi Attack trailer here | Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Karan Johar

Earlier, producers had shared the first look of The Ghazi Attack on the occasion of the Indian Navy Day. Character portraits were used to introduce the lead cast of the film, which also includes KayKay Menon. Karan Johar had also taken to Twitter and written, “#TheGhaziAttack releases in theatres on 17th February 2017 Thrilled about this one. Dharma Productions is proud to partner with AA films for The Ghazi Attack – India’s first war-at-sea film!”

Earlier Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions shared stills and motion poster of The Ghazi Attack:

Trailer out today at 11am ….the WAR you did NOT know about…..#TheGhaziAttack pic.twitter.com/k3Ts8sJ4qX — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 11, 2017

Rana will be seen playing the Navy officer and Taapsee will portray a refugee. The film is currently in the post-production phase. Film releases February 17, 2017.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd