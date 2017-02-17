The Ghazi Attack, Running Shaadi, and Irada audience reaction: Taapsee Pannu’s two films get warm reception, but Irada struggles

The Ghazi Attack, Running Shaadi, and Irada audience reaction: Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu fare well. The Ghazi Attack, Running Shaadi, and Irada audience reaction: Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu fare well.

It is February 17, and for the first time this year, three movies have released — The Ghazi Attack, Irada and Running Shaadi. People are definitely liking Rana Daggubati, Atul Kulkarni, Kay Kay Menon and Taapsee Pannu starrer The Ghazi Attack as it tells an untold story and viewers are getting an opportunity to see life inside an Indian Naval submarine.

A student who watched Ghazi said, “I wanted to watch Jolly LLB 2 again, but I missed the show and bought a ticket for Ghazi, and I am glad I did so. I am proud of the film!”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Another gentleman who came to watch Ghazi because he is a Kay Kay Menon fan, said, “The movie is fantastic. I really left the cinema hall feeling quite patriotic, and very proud of our unsung heroes. Menon sir leaves an impact in this film. Atul sir and Rana are great too.”

A couple who first watched Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh’s film Running Shaadi and then Ghazi told us, “We have an off day today so we decided to binge on films today. We wanted to watch Ghazi from the time we saw the poster of the film, it was quite intriguing. Being the first Indian underwater film, Ghazi might find it difficult to pull viewers but it is definitely a must watch. Running Shaadi was about average, we expected better since it is a Shoojit Sarcar film.”

Also read | The Ghazi Attack Review

A Taapsee Pannu fan watched Running Shaadi and said, “Taapsee has a great screen presence. She looked great in Running Shaadi. It is a huge problem for couples in love to get married in our country and this film tackles that issue in quite an interesting way. Loved it!”

Also read | Running Shaadi Review

Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi’s Irada, however has not managed to impress the audience as much as the makers would have expected. A couple that watched the film told us, “We were looking forward to Irada since Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi are in the film. But it is not really well crafted. We were hoping for a really great film.”

Also read | Irada Review

The weekend is almost here, and film lovers have three movies to choose from. It seems like quite an interesting weekend in Indian cinema as we have options of three films, and all from different genres.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd