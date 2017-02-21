The Ghazi Attack actors wish that the film is made tax-free

The Ghazi Attack has earned Rs 19.40 crore till Monday. The Ghazi Attack has earned Rs 19.40 crore till Monday.

The Ghazi Attack has received lukewarm response at the box office and has been doing pretty well. The film collected Rs 15.75 crore across India during its first weekend, and Rs 19.40 crore till Monday. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, it has garnered strong recommendation from audience and critics alike due to its unique plot and uncovering a real-life story. The cast includes actor Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Singh and late Om Puri. These actors now the movie is declared tax-free across India.

Rana, who leads the stellar cast, said in a statement: “We have already submitted the film for tax-exemption and we are hoping the government will recognise cinema like this, will recognise heroes like this and take this forward to more and more audiences.”

Rana features in the film as Lieutenant Commander Arjun Varma, who was part of a mission conducted by the Indian Navy against the Pakistani naval force in 1971. Varma is said to have remained underwater for 18 days during the war.

Actor Atul Kulkarni said, “I think the tremendous response has made the government take cognisance of ‘The Ghazi Attack’ and it will soon be a tax-free film.”

Kay Kay Menon, who too has a key role, said: “We have applied for the tax-free bracket and I’m very sure that the government will oblige and give this film a tax-free certificate.”

The Ghazi Attack released amid competition from various Oscar-nominated Hollywood and regional releases, apart from Running Shaadi and Irada. Even Jolly LLB 2, which is running in its third week, has a strong footing. Yes, The Ghazi Attack has managed to make a place for itself.

