Meet Sanjana Sanghi: Sushant Singh Rajput’s leading lady in The Fault in Our Stars remake

Newest girl on the Bollywood block, Sanjana Sanghi has made quite an entry with the announcement that she will star opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars. And if you have been thinking that you have seen this beauty before, we have all the answers for you. Not only is Sanjana a known face in TV commercials but she has also essayed supporting roles in several previous Bollywood feature films.

Looks like, her first notable cinematic outing came with 2011’s Rockstar where she played the role of Nargis Fakhri’s younger sister Mandy. She was reportedly just fifteen years old when she took on the role. In 2017’s Hindi Medium too, Sanghi played the role of a young Meeta Batra (Saba Qamar’s character in the film). She also essayed a small role in last year’s Fukrey Returns opposite Varun Sharma’s Choocha. But The Fault In Our Stars remake will mark her debut as a leading lady in a Bollywood film. Have a look at the videos of her performances in Bollywood.

In the advertising world, Sanjana has been part of the TVCs for Close Up, Good Knight, Vodafone, Tanishq Jewellery, Subway and Dabur Almond Hair Oil.

Sanajana was born on September 2, 1996 and got her schooling done from Modern School in New Delhi. She then went on to pursue a graduate degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Lady Shri Ram College For Women and is even a trained Kathak dancer.

