The Fakir of Venice first look: Farhan Akhtar and Annu Kapoor are uber cool con fakirs, see pic

The unconventional pairing of Farhan Akhtar and Annu Kapoor is the high point of the first look of their upcoming film, The Fakir of Venice. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster of the latest flick. Going by the picture, one can see both the actors dressed as sadhus. Farhan and Annu seem to be engaged in a conversation. The setting in the background looks like a foreign location, though. The tagline on the poster, ‘Watch the con unfold from Mumbai to Venice,’ is suggestive of their professions in the film. Are Annu and Farhan playing con fakirs in their upcoming film? Do they con their foreign clients? One can only guess. However, we can surely say that the first look seems pretty interesting.

Both Farhan and Annu are teaming up for the first time. While Annu Kapoor was last seen in Jolly LLB 2 co-starring Akshay Kumar, Farhan appeared last year in Rock On 2. Needless to say, their fresh pairing is a welcome news for the audience. The film is directed by Anand Surapur.

First look poster of #TheFakirOfVenice… Stars Farhan Akthar and Annu Kapoor. pic.twitter.com/Z9872aWmnd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2017

Meanwhile, Annu, who became an actor by chance and could not study beyond secondary school due to financial condition of his family back then, says he has regrets about not being able to serve his country like his grandfather Kripa Ram Kapoor, who was a doctor in the British Indian Army and great grandfather freedom fighter Lala Ganga Ram Kapoor.

“I want to serve my country with my limited capability. Yes, if I will join politics, address issues, and give a speech in Parliament, members might get mesmerised and get a new perspective of people’s issue, but I don’t have the ability to be a politician,” Annu told IANS.

