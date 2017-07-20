‘The Chopra Vacation’ is not over yet, Priyanka Chopra is wondering where to head next. See photo

Priyanka Chopra has been sharing pictures from her birthday vacation on her social media account. Priyanka Chopra has been sharing pictures from her birthday vacation on her social media account.

‘The Chopra Vacation’ of our very own global star Priyanka Chopra is not over yet. In fact, the Baywatch actor is wondering about her next destination. For all those who have missed on the recent updates of PeeCee, the actor is vacationing in an undisclosed location with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Sidharth Chopra. The Quantico star has taken the much-needed break from conquering the hearts of many to celebrate her 35th birthday with her most favourite people. But Priyanka has not forgotten her fans while she is with her family. She has been sharing several pictures from her getaway on her social media account.

Recently, she posted a picture of herself on her Instagram account where she is seen standing in style. The caption of the photo reads, “Where to next? #thechopravacation ❤️🎉🙏🏼🥂” Also, after making friends with a shark, she was racing with the dolphins during her vacation as her another post on Instagram said, “Racing with dol’fins’.. #thechopravacation ❤️💋🎉🙏🏼🥂” The busy bee of Bollywood, Priyanka who has not revealed her holiday destination seems to be at a beautiful and a serene island which looks lovely in the pictures.

Piggy Chops celebrated her 35th birthday on July 18 and was flooded with wishes from around the world. Overwhelmed with so much love, she took a few seconds out of her vacation to thank all those who showered her with many blessings and love on her D-day. “I would like to take a second to just say thank you to everyone who has wished me with so much love. This is my island queen vibe, I am really overwhelmed by being with my family and all the love I got from all of you. Thank you so much,” wrote Priyanka.

After all these sneak peeks, we would love to see out Bollywood beauty back in the Hindi films soon.

