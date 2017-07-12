The Affair: National Award winning director Hardik Mehta and Drishyam Films give an ode to Mumbai couples

Hardik Mehta gives ode to Mumbai couples with his new short film. Hardik Mehta gives ode to Mumbai couples with his new short film.

National Film Award-winning director Hardik Mehta is all set to present yet another story depicting couples of Mumbai. The director has collaborated with Drishyam films for his next short film The Affair. Talking about the project, Hardik said, “The inspiration for the film is Mumbai and its unique facet where couples face away from the city and face the sea when they meet… so no one but the sea is witness to all these affairs. I’m absolutely thrilled to collaborate with Drishyam on this film and can’t wait to hear what our audience has to say about it.”

Hardik Mehta’s previous film, Amdavad Ma Famous, won the Best Non-Feature Film honour at 63rd National Film Awards for 2015. His new film is an affectionate and a tender-hearted love story that every Mumbai couple will relate to.

The Affair is the second short film to be released by Drishyam Films after Paroksh which was the 12-minute-long mystery-drama written and directed by Ganesh Shetty and received an overwhelming response of over 3 million views online. The award-winning studio plans to release three to four short films a year on their YouTube channel.

Manish Mundra, the founder-producer of Drishyam Films says, “The Affair is a sweet contemporary film which is bound to strike a chord with Mumbai couples. While it is set here, I’m sure it will resonate with couples in metropolitan cities all over the world.”

Previously, Hardik started out as a script supervisor and an assistant director on Phantom Films’ Lootera (2013) and Queen (2014). In 2014, he directed and edited a short film Skin Deep that got a theatrical release under the anthology Chaar Cutting (2015).

Subsequently he made his first documentary Amdavad Ma Famous (2015). The film has traveled extensively at documentary film festivals all across the world and is available on Netflix. Hardik has also co-written the screenplay for Vikramaditya Motwane’s widely appreciated film Trapped (2017) starring actor Rajkummar Rao.

