Terence Lewis steps in front of camera

Ace choreographer Terence Lewis has made his acting debut with a short film titled The Good Girl. He says for him, acting is not a career option but a medium to express.

Actor Harssh A Singh has also made his debut as a director with the film, which released on Thursday on YouTube. Lewis is essaying the role of a 34-year-old man who falls in love with an elderly married woman. The short film also questions all the notions that define ‘a good girl’ in society.

Watch | The Good Girl teaser

“For me, acting is just not a career option, but I am looking at acting as a medium to express myself,” Lewis said in a statement.

The story revolves around the life of a woman who keeps living up to the expectations of being a ‘good girl’, and gradually feels suffocated in her marriage. The movie highlights the issue of gender politics.

Lewis, who has been seen judging several reality TV shows on the small screen, added: “When I was approached by the director of this film, who is also my friend, I agreed because it’s a very interesting film in the way it is presented.”