Tera Intezaar teaser: Arbaaz Khan is the artist in this colourful Sunny Leone starrer

The motion poster of Tera Intezaar starring Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone was released on the occasion of Arbaaz’s 50th birthday. From the motion poster, it looks like the film is all about the search for love, and the Dabangg actor will be seen portraying the role of an artist. The work the film had begun late last year and since then, Sunny’s fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of this film.

She was last seen in Piya More song alongside Emraan Hashmi, which is a part of the upcoming Ajay Devgn starrer Baadshaho. She will also be seen in a song titled Trippy Trippy in Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi. Sunny is quite busy right now, as she is also seen hosting the latest season of MTV’s hit reality show – Splitsvilla Season 10 along with Rannvijay Singha.

Speaking about the film, Sunny had said to PTI, “I am very excited to work with Arbaaz. I don’t know where life is going to take me and the way things will happen. I believe things happen for a reason.” She had also said, “I am very happy that I have a kitty full of movies. And for that I am very thankful. I can continue whatever work I am doing this year, which is amazing.”

In the meanwhile, Arbaaz was last seen on the silver screen in Freaky Ali. The movie was about a local man (played by Nawazzuddin Siddiqui) who has an innate talent for golf, and Arbaaz played the role of his best friend.

Arbaaz Khan also celebrated his birthday on Friday with his close friends and family.

