Tera Intezaar: Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan’s first poster is intriguing

Sunny Leone’s first lead role of 2017 in her upcoming film Tera Intezaar, alongside Arbaaz Khan, is being anxiously awaited by all her fans. Taking to social media, Sunny posted the poster and wrote, “1st #TeraIntezaarPoster is out.. Releasing on 24th Nov 2017 *ing @SunnyLeone & @ArbaazSKhan.. Directed by @WaliaRaajeev.”

While Sunny and Arbaaz had been shooting for the film in Hyderabad since the past few months, the first poster looks intriguing and has made us curious. Especially because of the mysterious tagline that reads, “Search for love begins.” While Sunny can be seen walking towards the camera in a white top and red jacket, Arbaaz’s figure is visible in the background. Tera Intezaar has been helmed by Raajeev Walia and produced by Aman Mehta and Bijal Mehta. The motion poster of Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone’s Tera Intezaar was released in August by the makers.

Search for love begins, #TeraIntezaarPoster is Out Now! Watch me & @arbaazSkhan in @WaliaRajeev’s supernatural thriller on 24th November! pic.twitter.com/zZ2cjt1TAx — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) September 12, 2017

Talking about the film, Arbaaz Khan told indianexpress.com earlier, “Yeah, it’s a very interesting concept and it’s dealing with a lot of special effects also so it will be a very interesting film to watch. It was great to work with her, she is a wonderful person, very warm, very affectionate, very hardworking and I hope the movie does well.”

Sunny Leone was last seen in the Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho song Piya More romancing actor Emraan Hashmi. She will also feature in an item song titled Trippy Trippy, in Sanjay Dutt’s comeback movie Bhoomi.

