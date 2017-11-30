Tera Intezaar box office prediction: This Sunny Leone film is expected to earn Rs 5 crore in opening weekend

Tera Intezaar box office prediction: The film faces tough competition from Kapil Sharma’s Firangi. Tera Intezaar box office prediction: The film faces tough competition from Kapil Sharma’s Firangi.

2016 was a good year for Sunny Leone where she appeared on screen not only as an actor and but also an enticing dancer. While she grabbed eyeballs with her hot dance numbers in various films that released in 2017, Sunny is prepping up for the release of her only film this year, Tera Intezaar. The actor would be seen sharing the screen space with Arbaaz Khan for the first time.

The film’s clash with Kapil Sharma’s second film Firangi will affect its business, opines trade analyst Girish Johar. While Girish predicted that Firangi would make anywhere between Rs 2-3 crore on day one, he says Tera Intezaar would have a slow opening with Rs 1 crore business. “The film will earn anywhere around Rs 1 crore. By the end of the opening weekend, it would collect anywhere between Rs 4 to 5 crore.”

Girish continues that since the film is not an erotic thriller, it is unlikely to feature on the radar of the audience. He quips that even the trailer received an average response.

Sunny has been very actively promoting the film. Arbaaz earlier expressed that he would love to share the screen space with the actor once again.

Tera Intezaar starring Sunny and Arbaaz is full of oomph and drama but we are not sure if it would strike a chord with the audience this weekend.

Tera Intezaar stars Arbaaz Khan, Sunny Leone, Salil Ankola, Sudha Chandran and Arya Babbar in key roles. It is directed by Rajeev Walia and produced by Aman Mehta and Bijal Mehta. The film is releasing on November 24.

