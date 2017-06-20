Teen Choice Awards 2017: Deepika Padukone nominated for xXx, to compete against Wonder Woman Gal Gadot

Teen Choice Awards 2017 nominations announced, Deepika Padukone to compete for Best Actress category. Teen Choice Awards 2017 nominations announced, Deepika Padukone to compete for Best Actress category.

Deepika Padukone has become one of the nominees for this year’s Teen Choice Awards. The nominations were announced recently and Deepika has been listed under the category Action Movie Actress for her film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which became the first Hollywood blockbuster of 2017. What also has grabbed eyeballs is the fact that the leggy lass will be competing with Gal Gadot, who has been nominated for her superhero film, Wonder Woman.

Kaya Scodelario for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Michelle Rodriguez for The Fate of The Furious, Nina Dobrev and Ruby Rose for xXx: Return of Xander Cage are the others who have been nominated in the same category.

For Deepika, this award show would mark her first show after debuting in Hollywood. Her film’s success has already made her an international star, and soon she would begin shooting for her next Hollywood film, which is the next film in the xXx franchise, as confirmed by DJ Caruso.

Interestingly, xXx: Return of Xander Cage has got five nomination under different categories followed by The Fate of The Furious and Power Rangers who have minted four nominations despite receiving mixed reviews. However, Deepika’s contemporary, Priyanka Chopra has not made it to the nominations in any category for her Hollywood debut Baywatch while Dwayne Johnson has been able to bag three nomination, one of which is under Comedy Movie Actor category for Baywatch.

In television, long-running and divisive Freeform series Pretty Little Liars dominates with seven nominations. The CW’s The Flash earned four nods, with Lethal Weapon, Arrow, Supergirl, This is Us, and The Vampire Diaries earning three, reports Screen Rant.

The Teen Choice Awards celebrates films or television shows which are crowd pleasers from major franchises along with highly rated shows. The show will be telecast live on FOX on August 13th from 8:00-10:00 PM ET.

Here is a partial list of Teen Choice Awards…

Teen Choice Action Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)

Kaya Scodelario – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Michelle Rodriguez – The Fate of The Furious

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman

Deepika Padukone – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Nina Dobrev – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Ruby Rose – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Teen Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Ashley Benson – Pretty Little Liars

Bella Thorne – Famous In Love

Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars

Sasha Pieterse – Pretty Little Liars

Shay Mitchell – Pretty Little Liars

Troian Bellisario – Pretty Little Liars

Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

Arrow

Gotham

Lethal Weapon

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Chris Wood – Supergirl

Clayne Crawford – Lethal Weapon

Gabriel Luna – Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Stephen Amell – Arrow

Wentworth Miller – Prison Break

Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow

Candice Patton – The Flash

Danielle Panabaker – The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow

Jordana Brewster – Lethal Weapon

Melissa Benoist – Supergirl

Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)

Brenton Thwaites – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Chris Pine – Wonder Woman

Dwayne Johnson – The Fate of the Furious

Hugh Jackman – Logan

Johnny Depp – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Vin Diesel – The Fate of the Furious, xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)

Asa Butterfield – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange

Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

Dwayne Johnson – Moana

Eddie Redmayne – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)

Dwayne Johnson – Baywatch

Owen Wilson – Cars 3

Ricky Garcia – Bigger Fatter Liar

Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie

Zac Efron – Baywatch

Zach Galifianakis – Keeping Up with the Joneses

