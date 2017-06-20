Teen Choice Awards 2017: Deepika Padukone nominated for xXx, to compete against Wonder Woman Gal Gadot

Deepika Padukone has become one of the nominees for this year’s Teen Choice Awards. The nominations were announced recently and Deepika has been listed under the category Action Movie Actress for her film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which became the first Hollywood blockbuster of 2017. What also has grabbed eyeballs is the fact that the leggy lass will be competing with Gal Gadot, who has been nominated for her superhero film, Wonder Woman.
Kaya Scodelario for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Michelle Rodriguez for The Fate of The Furious, Nina Dobrev and Ruby Rose for xXx: Return of Xander Cage are the others who have been nominated in the same category.
For Deepika, this award show would mark her first show after debuting in Hollywood. Her film’s success has already made her an international star, and soon she would begin shooting for her next Hollywood film, which is the next film in the xXx franchise, as confirmed by DJ Caruso.
Interestingly, xXx: Return of Xander Cage has got five nomination under different categories followed by The Fate of The Furious and Power Rangers who have minted four nominations despite receiving mixed reviews. However, Deepika’s contemporary, Priyanka Chopra has not made it to the nominations in any category for her Hollywood debut Baywatch while Dwayne Johnson has been able to bag three nomination, one of which is under Comedy Movie Actor category for Baywatch.
In television, long-running and divisive Freeform series Pretty Little Liars dominates with seven nominations. The CW’s The Flash earned four nods, with Lethal Weapon, Arrow, Supergirl, This is Us, and The Vampire Diaries earning three, reports Screen Rant.
The Teen Choice Awards celebrates films or television shows which are crowd pleasers from major franchises along with highly rated shows. The show will be telecast live on FOX on August 13th from 8:00-10:00 PM ET.
Here is a partial list of Teen Choice Awards…
Teen Choice Action Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)
Kaya Scodelario – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Michelle Rodriguez – The Fate of The Furious
Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman
Deepika Padukone – xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Nina Dobrev – xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Ruby Rose – xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Teen Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)
Ashley Benson – Pretty Little Liars
Bella Thorne – Famous In Love
Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars
Sasha Pieterse – Pretty Little Liars
Shay Mitchell – Pretty Little Liars
Troian Bellisario – Pretty Little Liars
Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)
Arrow
Gotham
Lethal Weapon
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)
Chris Wood – Supergirl
Clayne Crawford – Lethal Weapon
Gabriel Luna – Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Stephen Amell – Arrow
Wentworth Miller – Prison Break
Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)
Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow
Candice Patton – The Flash
Danielle Panabaker – The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Jordana Brewster – Lethal Weapon
Melissa Benoist – Supergirl
Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)
Brenton Thwaites – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Chris Pine – Wonder Woman
Dwayne Johnson – The Fate of the Furious
Hugh Jackman – Logan
Johnny Depp – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Vin Diesel – The Fate of the Furious, xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)
Asa Butterfield – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange
Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast
Dwayne Johnson – Moana
Eddie Redmayne – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)
Dwayne Johnson – Baywatch
Owen Wilson – Cars 3
Ricky Garcia – Bigger Fatter Liar
Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie
Zac Efron – Baywatch
Zach Galifianakis – Keeping Up with the Joneses
