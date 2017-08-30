Technician dies on the set of Anushka Sharma’s Pari

Man dies from electrocution on Anushka Sharma’s Pari sets. Man dies from electrocution on Anushka Sharma’s Pari sets.

A lighting department technician passed away on the set of Anushka Sharma’s upcoming release Pari on Tuesday. Reportedly, the man named Sh. Shahabe Alam came in contact with a live wire and died of electrocution on the sets.

“In a very unfortunate incident while shooting yesterday, we lost one of our unit members, Sh. Shahabe Alam from the Lighting Department. Despite our best efforts and medical assistance, he could not be saved. We are collaborating with the authorities and his family to make all requisite arrangements for his last rites. We share their grief and stand by them in this time of great personal loss.” said a statement from Karnesh Sharma, the co-owner of Clean Slate Films.

Clean Slate Films is Jab Harry Met Sejal actor Anushka Sharma’s own production house and Pari is the third film under it. While the team has agreed to compensate the victim’s family for the losses, reports are the incident occurred during a shoot around a bamboo bush in Korolberia, Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Pari was supposed to hit theaters in February next year. But now talks are the shooting at the location has been halted and the team will now have to manage the situation before resuming their work.

The film is being produced by Clean Slate Films in association with KriArj Entertainment and is being helmed by director Prosit Roy. Anushka has been receiving appreciation from all quarters for her spooky look and choice of unique scripts.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd